The City of Perth is looking for everyday heroes to celebrate

Nominations for outstanding individuals or groups who have made a significant contribution to community life in 2021 are being sought by the City of Perth.

Auspire – The Australia Day Council WA Community Citizen of the Year Awards provide an opportunity to acknowledge those people who have made a difference to the Perth community.

City of Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said the awards recognised those who demonstrated leadership and enhanced Perth’s neighbourhoods through acts of kindness, bravery and selflessness.

“It is important people who give back to the Perth community are recognised for their selfless contribution and who have brought about positive change as a result,” Zempilas said. “Perth wouldn’t be the great city it is without passionate citizens and the invaluable work of neighbourhood community groups.”

There are four categories for the awards.

Community Citizen of the Year

Senior Community Citizen of the Year (65 years or over)

Young Community Citizen of the Year (under 25 years)

Active Citizenship Award (community group or event).

To be eligible, nominees must reside or work principally within the City of Perth. Nominations close Sunday 31 October 2021.

In conjunction with Local Government organisations across WA, Auspire – the Australia Day Council of WA has run the local Citizen Awards Program since 2003. The awards will be presented at the City of Perth’s Australia Day Citizenship and Awards Ceremony on 26 January 2022.

For Australia Day 2021, three community citizen of the year awards were presented, including for West Perth Local (Active Citizenship – pictured above), Mark Piggot (Citizen of the Year) and Zal Kanga (Youth Citizen of the Year).

For further information or to make a nomination, visit the nomination website.

