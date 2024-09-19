The Court Hotel nominated for several 2024 Hospitality Awards for Excellence

The Court Hotel is among the many nominees for the Australian Hotels Association Hospitality Awards for Excellence.

The popular all-inclusive venue is nominated for several awards including the Marketing and Promotions Award and the Live Entertainment Award.

- Advertisement -

This year, a remarkable 530 nominations across over 40 award categories were submitted. The finalists have been narrowed down to an exclusive list, representing the state’s leading hotels, bars, pubs, taverns, and restaurants, along with the dedicated staff who are the backbone of their success.

The 2024 AHA & Coca-Cola Hospitality Awards for Excellence will be celebrated at the Lion Gala Ball on Monday, 11 November at Crown Perth, with over 1,000 attendees expected to attend.

AHA(WA) CEO Bradley Woods said the vast number of nominations highlights the growth and diversity of WA’s hospitality sector, which continues to thrive across both Perth and regional areas.

“The 2024 AHA & Coca-Cola Hospitality Awards for Excellence reflect the dedication and commitment of those who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional food, beverage, and service experiences,” Woods said.

“Western Australians enjoy an unprecedented range of hospitality options, from vibrant hotel cocktail bars and country pubs to suburban taverns, neighbourhood restaurants, and innovative multi-venue outlets.”

“These awards are not only about recognising venues but also about celebrating the incredible people behind them. The 2024 employee awards finalists embody the heart and soul of WA’s hospitality industry, demonstrating excellence in service and passion for their craft.”

A full list of nominees is available online.