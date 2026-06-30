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‘The Dead Can’t Sue’ dives into Australian history’s salacious rumours

Culture

A new podcast from the ABC is revisiting some of the biggest rumours of Australian historical figures to dig up all the juice.

The Dead Can’t Sue, hosted by expert historians Alecia Simmonds and Leigh Boucher, will focus on one late Australian each episode, from convicts and conmen to celebrities and scoundrels.

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Not your typical history podcast, the pair will give us an overview of their lives while also asking questions most historians want to avoid.

Did Matthew Flinders erotic letters speak to a relationship with navy surgeon George Bass? Why are we so obsessed with criminals like Tilly Devine? Was Bennelong an unlikely fashion icon?

Simmonds and Boucher said they’re excited to have the chance to explore some of the wonderful, weird and inspiring figures who shaped our national story.

“Looking back into the past helps us understand the big forces behind everyday decisions – both for people in the past as well as in our own lives today.”

ABC Head of Audio on Demand, Jessica Radburn says if you like your history with a side of gossip, The Dead Can’t Sue is for you.

“Hosts Alecia and Leigh have a rare chemistry: they make you laugh while leaving lingering thoughts and questions — plus plenty of weird facts for your next pub trivia night.”

The Dead Can’t Sue releases every Tuesday on ABC Listen.

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