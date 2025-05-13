Search
‘The Gilded Age’ returns for season three this June

Culture

Paramount+ Australia has confirmed the Emmy-nominated drama The Gilded Age will return for a third season this June.

The series is focused on the American Gilded Age – a time of drastic social and economic change.

In season three, the ensemble of characters set their sights on lofty new goals. Bertha is eager to elevate her family to new heights, while George hopes to revolutionise the railroad industry.

Agnes throws the Brook household into chaos as Ada takes up her new position as lady of the house, while Peggy meets a well-to-do doctor from Newport. New York is hurtling towards a collision of ambitions and scandal.

The series stars a cavalcade of iconic actors including Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Nathan Lane, Cynthia Nixon, Phylicia Rashad, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald and so many more.

Check out the new trailer below. The Gilded Age returns on Monday, 23 June.

