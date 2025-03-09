The Greens have an unexpected result in the state election

The Greens look set to hold four seats in the Legislative Council when parliament reconvenes.

It had been expected that the party would see an increase in their ranks from a single seat to potentially two, but most political commentators had described a third seat as an outside chance.

As the first figures from the slow and complex count for the upper house were revealed it showed that the party was on track to potentially have four positions which would see leader Dr Brad Pettit joined by new MP Sophie McNeill, former member Tim Clifford and potentially forest campaigner Jess Beckerling too.

Greens leader Dr Brad Pettitt.

Dr Brad Pettitt said the outcome was a tremendous result for the party.

“This is an historic election result for the Greens; we’ve kept the Liberals out for a record third term but also sent a strong message to Labor that they have to act on the housing, cost of living and climate crises.

“WA Labor have squandered their opportunity to implement lasting change over the last four years with a majority in both houses of Parliament as we’ve seen rents go through the roof, housing waitlists grow, and more West Australians than ever before struggling to make ends meet.” Dr Pettitt said.

“Meanwhile, WA’s emissions continue to rise and our precious natural environment is under threat because this Labor government failed to take science seriously and act on climate and biodiversity.

“While the count continues and we don’t yet know the final result, a clear take away from this election is that hundreds of thousands of West Australians have voted for progressive change. Roger Cook’s Labor government will have a choice of either working constructively with the Greens in the Upper House, or siding with the Liberals and far-right parties.

“The Greens look forward to using this mandate in the Upper House to be strong voice for the community on these vital issues and to push the next Labor government to act” the leader said.

Tim Clifford, Sophie McNeill and Dr Brad Pettitt.

While there was a significant swing away from Labor, votes support appears to have turned significantly to minor parties and independents rather than the Liberal party.

While The Greens did not win any lower house seats, they performed well in inner-city suburbs electorates including Perth, Maylands, Mt Lawley, Victoria Park, Nedlands, Cannington and Kalamunda.

It is predicted that in the new parliament Labor will hold 15 seats, the Liberals will increase their numbers to ten, The Greens will have four spots, and the National Party will have two. One Nation, Legalise Cannabis and Australian Christians will each have one seat. It’ll be the first time the Australian Christians have entered the parliament.

Several members of the current parliament are expected to be brushing up their resumes and looking for new jobs after failing to make the cut. They include independents Austin Trump, who quit the One Nation Party, Sophia Moermond, formerly of Legalise Cannabis, and ex-National Louise Kingston.

Labor will be farewelling Peter Foster, Lorna Harper, Rosetta Sahanna and Shelley Payne who were too far down their ticket to be returned.