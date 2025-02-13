The Greens launch LGBTIQA+ specific policies

On Wednesday night The Green launched the LGBTQIA+ elements of their Social Justice platform for the 2025 WA State Election with a Queer Politics in the Pub event at the Aviary.

Hosted by Miss Phoria, a queer, trans-nonbinary, disabled and Indigenous performance artist, The Greens LGBTQIA+ Spokesperson, Dr. Brad Pettitt MLC discussed their perspectives on queer issues in Western Australia.

The party vowed to work to provide further updates to the process that people changing their gender must adhere to, including removing the requirement for a letter from a medical professional.

The Greens also outlined their commitment to reinstate the Inclusive education program. The program, which was formerly known as Safe Schools was axed by Labor in late 2020.

Reforming the Equal Opportunity Act is also on the agenda, it’s something the Labor government has been pushing off despite also being committed to change. “



The Greens say that they will advocate for a ban on all non-life-threatening surgeries for people who are born with intersex characteristics, allowing people to make their own decisions once they reach the age of consent.

A ban on conversion therapy is also a clear commitment.

Alex Wallace, who will be a Greens candidate for the Legislative Council, said the party had a strong track record in apply the pressure that has made the Labor government take action on LGBTIQA+ issues.

“It was The Greens (WA) who continued to apply pressure in Parliament, on the back of community action for movement on LGBTQIA+ law reform in the last term of Parliament.” Wallace said in a statement released ahead of the gathering.

“It was the Greens who drafted and put amendments to gender recognition reforms that would’ve made the legislation more like what the community sought.

“WA Labor voted against those community-sought amendments, while the WA Liberals and most WA Nationals voted DOWN the legislation in full. Only The Greens (WA) are unapologetically and fully on the side of the LGBTQIA+ community in Western Australia; every protest, every vote, every time.” Wallace said.

Mia Krasenstein who is the Greens candidate for Vasse, the seat currently held by Liberal leader Libby Mettam said the party could stand on it’s track record of support for LGBTIQA+ communities.



“The Greens have always been the party to stand up for the rights of the LBGTQIA community.” Krasenstein said.

“As a queer woman, I wouldn’t throw my support behind any party that didn’t stand up for the LGBTQIA+ community and my community knows the Greens have always had their best interests at heart.

“We have consistently fought against discrimination, against conversion therapy, pushed for better education of gender and sexuality and gender recognition reforms.

“This Labor government has claimed they support the LGBTQIA+ community but has consistently backtracked on promises when the time comes. The Liberals ran a huge “Vote No” campaign in the same sex marriage vote; it’s clear where the major parties stand.” Krasenstein said urging people to vote for the party at the ballot box.

Brad Pettitt, who has been the party’s sole member during the last term of parliament, said The Greens remained committed to delivering reforms on gender change process that match what the transgender community is asking for.,

“Trans and gender-diverse folks in the community have been calling for a Statutory Declaration model that enables self-identification of sex and gender on birth certificates in line with Victoria’s gold-standard laws, passed in 2019. This is the core of the Greens (WA) election commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“What this Labor government rushed through without consideration of amendments put forward by the community was a bill that continues to medicalise trans, intersex and gender-diverse identities by requiring an application to be ‘supported by a statement by a doctor or psychologist certifying that the person has received appropriate clinical treatment’.

“Also buried in the announcement was an acknowledgement from Premier Roger Cook that the rest of the promised reforms to the Equal Opportunity Act would only be legislated if and when this government wins a third term.

Dr Pettit said the approach being taken by the Cook government was despicable.

“Hedging life-changing reforms on winning a third term of government is despicable and the Greens are in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community who have been rightly calling this out.”

“In the next Parliament and with the balance of power in the upper house the Greens (WA) will fight to ensure that life-changing reforms to the Equal Opportunity Act and the banning of archaic and harmful conversion practices – reforms the community have been calling for and that WA Labor have promised since 2017 – are finally realised.” he said.