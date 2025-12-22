Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Internationally acclaimed mentalist Christian Lavey heading to Fringe World

Culture

Luxembourg’s leading mentalist Christian Lavey invites Perth audiences to experience mindreading and other freaking wonders at Fringe World – a fast-paced, interactive journey into the mysteries of the human mind.

What if someone could reveal your secret thoughts, predict your impossible choices, or bring back a memory you never spoke aloud? This is what Lavey’s show promises.

- Advertisement -

Fresh from being named a Hidden Gem at Adelaide Fringe 2025 and awarded Artist of the Year 2021, Lavey brings his signature mix of psychological illusion, razor-sharp wit, and audience participation to Australia’s west coast.

The show runs for 55 minutes and blends impossible predictions, demonstrations of memory and intuition, and moments that will leave audiences laughing one second and gasping the next.

Unlike traditional magic, there are no rabbits, no top hats, and no smoke and mirrors – just the power of suggestion, psychology, and the human imagination.

The show will be staged at a range of venues across the Fringe World Festival in 2026, you can catch Lavey in Perth, Fremantle and Rockingham.

Ivy & Jack – Holiday Inn Perth City
Sat 31 Jan – Thu 5 Feb, Sun 8 Feb – Sat 14 Feb
Showtime: 7:00 pm

The Old Courthouse – Freemantle
Fri 6 Feb & Sat 7 Feb
Showtime: 6:00 pm

The Ritz Party Showroom – Rockingham
Sun 8 Feb
Showtime 04.00 pm

Get tickets at Fringe World, also check out Christian Lavey’s family friendly show too.

Related Posts

At Fringe World don’t miss the chance to learn ‘How to Drink Wine like a Wanker’ A Fringe World favourite returns with ‘Club D’Amour: Encore’ ‘The Ladyboys of Bangkok’ are coming to Fringe World

Latest

News

Bondi response must include all minority groups subjected to hate speech and violence

0
Calls for response to hate crimes in the wake of Bondi tragedy to include all minority groups
Culture

David Campbell says he’ll be thinking of Magda Szubanski as he hosts carols

0
The two entertainers became close friends after working together almost a decade ago.
News

The Year in Review | March 2025

0
March was all about politics with the state election taking place and the federal election ramping up.
History

On This Gay Day | Blues singer Ma Rainey died in 1939

0
Ma Rainey is acknowledged as one of the most influential blues singers of all time.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Bondi response must include all minority groups subjected to hate speech and violence

0
Calls for response to hate crimes in the wake of Bondi tragedy to include all minority groups
Culture

David Campbell says he’ll be thinking of Magda Szubanski as he hosts carols

0
The two entertainers became close friends after working together almost a decade ago.
News

The Year in Review | March 2025

0
March was all about politics with the state election taking place and the federal election ramping up.
History

On This Gay Day | Blues singer Ma Rainey died in 1939

0
Ma Rainey is acknowledged as one of the most influential blues singers of all time.
News

Research aims to close cancer prevention gap for gay and bisexual men

0
Rates of anal cancer are growing in Australia, particularly among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

Bondi response must include all minority groups subjected to hate speech and violence

OUTinPerth -
Calls for response to hate crimes in the wake of Bondi tragedy to include all minority groups
Read more

David Campbell says he’ll be thinking of Magda Szubanski as he hosts carols

OUTinPerth -
The two entertainers became close friends after working together almost a decade ago.
Read more

The Year in Review | March 2025

OUTinPerth -
March was all about politics with the state election taking place and the federal election ramping up.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture