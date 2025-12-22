Internationally acclaimed mentalist Christian Lavey heading to Fringe World

Luxembourg’s leading mentalist Christian Lavey invites Perth audiences to experience mindreading and other freaking wonders at Fringe World – a fast-paced, interactive journey into the mysteries of the human mind.

What if someone could reveal your secret thoughts, predict your impossible choices, or bring back a memory you never spoke aloud? This is what Lavey’s show promises.

- Advertisement -

Fresh from being named a Hidden Gem at Adelaide Fringe 2025 and awarded Artist of the Year 2021, Lavey brings his signature mix of psychological illusion, razor-sharp wit, and audience participation to Australia’s west coast.

The show runs for 55 minutes and blends impossible predictions, demonstrations of memory and intuition, and moments that will leave audiences laughing one second and gasping the next.

Unlike traditional magic, there are no rabbits, no top hats, and no smoke and mirrors – just the power of suggestion, psychology, and the human imagination.

The show will be staged at a range of venues across the Fringe World Festival in 2026, you can catch Lavey in Perth, Fremantle and Rockingham.

Ivy & Jack – Holiday Inn Perth City

Sat 31 Jan – Thu 5 Feb, Sun 8 Feb – Sat 14 Feb

Showtime: 7:00 pm

The Old Courthouse – Freemantle

Fri 6 Feb & Sat 7 Feb

Showtime: 6:00 pm

The Ritz Party Showroom – Rockingham

Sun 8 Feb

Showtime 04.00 pm

Get tickets at Fringe World, also check out Christian Lavey’s family friendly show too.