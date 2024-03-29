The legendary Tinariwen announce Fremantle show for this June

Iconic Tuareg Saharan desert rock band, Tinariwen, are set to return to Australia this May and June for a national run of dates.

They’ll be playing a not-to-be-missed show at Freo Social on 4th June as part of their national tour.

Evolving from exiled rebels to global music icons, the Grammy Award-winning Tuareg rock band renowned for their unique fusion of traditional desert blues, rock, and world rhythms, continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their sounds.

Tinariwen has embarked on a remarkable journey since its inception on the Mali-Algeria border in 1979, with a distinct assouf style that weaves together West African, Arab, and American blues influences, their music vividly embodies the Tuareg spirit and appeals to audiences worldwide.

During its early years, Tinariwen faced challenges, developing their unique sound against the backdrop of political turmoil in their native Mali. The band’s resilience is epitomised by founding singer, songwriter and guitarist, Ibrahim Ag Alhabib, whose father was lost to Tuareg conflict, and who fashioned his first guitar from an oil can and bicycle parts – a testament to the enduring spirit and creativity at the heart of Tinariwen’s music.

The band’s ascent from creating music in exile to gaining international recognition is punctuated by collaborations with renowned artists such as Thom Yorke, Robert Plant, Jack White and Warren Ellis.

Their 2024 tour is the first since the release of the band’s ninth studio album, Amatssou (Beyond The Fear), a ground-breaking project that explores the deep-rooted connections between the desert blues of Tinariwen to the country music of rural America, Southern rock to German psych-rock.

TINARIWEN AU AND NZ TOUR DATES

Wednesday, May 29th – The Powerstation, Auckland, New Zealand

Thursday, May 30th – Opera House, Wellington, New Zealand

Saturday, June 1st – Sydney Opera House (Vivid Live), Sydney, New South Wales

Sunday, June 2nd – The Gov, Adelaide, South Australia

Tuesday, June 4th – Fremantle Social, Fremantle, Western Australia

Thursday, June 6th – The Triffid, Brisbane, Queensland

Friday, June 7th – The Forum (Rising), Melbourne, Victoria

Saturday, June 8th – Odeon Theatre, Hobart, Tasmania

Tickets go on sale 9am April 4th local time.

OIP Staff, images: Marie Planeille