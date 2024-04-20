WA Mental Health Week: Empowering our Communities

WA Mental Health Week will return for 2024 this October, celebrating this year’s theme Empowering our Communities, Thriving Workforces.

This year’s theme lays out a journey towards investing in mental health “through Empowerment, Expectations and Employment.”

From October 5 – 12, the WA Association for Mental Health (WAAMH) will be marking the week by encouraging local community to support one another, promote mental health literacy and raise awareness of mental health issues and avenues for support.

“With a focus on Empowerment, Expectations and Employment we’re exploring the supports in our communities that help people who’ve experienced mental ill-health to empower themselves to take charge of their mental health within their every day lives,” WAAMH said of this year’s theme.

The organisations says they’ll encourage this work by shining a light on real stories of lived experience, recovery and life beyond diagnoses and labels.

“We’ll celebrate stories of people with lived experience, help communities empower themselves, and show that mental health is about thriving, not just surviving!”

“We’ll also pay particular attention to the role of employment as mental health promotion and its role in recovery.”

WAAMH are inviting mental health professionals, community leaders and people with lived experience to collaborate on a range of resources, workshops and events.

WA Mental Health Week is supported by the Government of Western Australia’s Mental Health Commission.

WA Mental Health Week runs from 5 – 12 October 2024. For more info, head to mentalhealthweek.org.au