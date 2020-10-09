The life of Marie Curie is brought to the screen in ‘Radioactive’

Film,Screen | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The life of scientist Marie Curie is brought to the screen with British actor Rosamund Pike in the leading role. Radioactive is based on a graphic novel by Lauren Redniss.

Curie was the first woman to be awarded a Nobel prize in 1903 for her contributions to physics. At first the committee was only going to recognise the work of her male colleagues. She received a second Nobel prize for chemistry in 1911, making her one of only two people to have been given the award in multiple fields of endeavour.

A giant in the world of science she discovered two elements radium and polonium, the latter named after her native Poland. She correctly hypothesised that atoms could in fact be split and she coined the word radioactive. After her death she became the first woman to be interred at the Panthéon in Paris, based upon her own merits.

Appearing alongside Rosamund Pike is Sam Riley, Aneurin Barnard, Simon Russell Beale, Katherine Parkinson, Sian Brooke, and Anya Taylor-Joy. The film is directed by Marjane Satrapi, who is also an acclaimed comic book artist.

The film will begin screening in Australian cinemas from 5th November.

Watch the trailer.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.