The Mean Girls are back in a new remake of the much-loved film

In a move that is sure to make some of us recognise the passage of time, they’ve remade Mean Girls.

The trailer for the new film expected in 2024 has just been released, take a look.

What you might not get from the trailer is this new iteration of the adventures of Cady, Janis, Damian and ‘The Plastics’ Regina, Gretchen and Karen, transforms the classic teen comedy into a musical.

They seem have skipped that part in the trailer.

Tina Fey’s legendary 2004 film was transformed into a Broadway musical in 2018 and now it makes it way to the big screen.

The new film features Australian actor Angourie Rice as Cady Heron. Rice lived in Perth for many years, and it was here her film career began when she starred in Zak Hilditch’s 2013 film These Final Hours.

Reneé Rapp best known for appearing in the series The Sex Lives of College Girls reprises the role of Regina George, having played the part on Broadway. Avantika Vandanapu plays Karen, while Bebe Wood take son the role of Gretchen. Wood has previously appeared in The New Normal, The Real O’Neals and Love Victor.

Broadway star Jaquel Spivey takes on the role of Damian, while Auli’i Cravalho plays Janis, who is renamed Janis ‘Imi’ike in this version. Tina Fey, Tim Meadows and Busy Philipps also appear.

OIP Staff

