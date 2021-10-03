The musical ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’ is coming back

Following a sell-out season earlier this year Cougar Morrison Tick (Mitzi), Nick Mayer, Adam (Felicia) and Peter Rowsthorn as Bernadette, will reprise their roles in Priscilla Queen of the Desert as they make their own personal journeys of self-discovery while crossing the Australian desert in their battered old bus christened Priscilla.

If you didn’t get to see the show the first time, here’s a second chance to get into the high-heeled action.

This stage adaptation of the classic Australian film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert tells the story of two Sydney drag artists, Tick and Adam, and a transgender woman, Bernadette, who are contracted to perform a drag show at a resort in Alice Springs at the behest of Tick’s ex-wife wife, Marion.

On the journey across the desert to Alice Springs, this unlikely trio encounters eccentric outback characters, misunderstandings both hilarious and serious, acceptance, love and the exuberance of performance. Things get even more complicated when Tick reveals his ulterior motive for the trip: he has an 8-year-old son he’s never seen who now wishes to meet his father.

With wardrobes of outrageous costumes and a catalogue of iconic pop songs such as It’s Raining Men, What’s Love Got to do with It, Shake Your Groove Thing, Hot Stuff’, Boogie Wonderland and the classic LGBTQ+ anthem, I Will Survive, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is a celebration of everything that makes us human.

