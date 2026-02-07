Search
‘The Newsreader’ wins Best Drama Series at the AACTA Awards

Culture

The ABC series The Newsreader has won the Best Drama Series at the 2026 AACTA Awards. The show documented ambition within the TV news industry, alongside hidden homosexuality.

The show came to a conclusion with its third season. Anna Torv won Best Actress in a Drama for her role as highly strung newsreader Helen Norville, while Daniel Henshall won Best Supporting Actor for his appearance in the show’s final season.

The wards recognise the best in Australian screen production.

Apple Cider Vinegar was named Best Miniseries, beating WA filmed queer series Invisible Boys. The show is based on the real life story of health influencer Belle Gibson admitted faking her own cancer diagnosis to gain attention.

Stan‘s Bump was named Best Comedy Series, while the ABC’s Hard Quiz was Best Comedy Entertainment Program. Best Entertainment Program was handed to the ABC’s Portrait Artist of the Year, an Australian take on the popular and long-running British program.

Alone Australia was the winner in the Best Factual Entertainment Program category, and Grand Designs Australia was the Best Lifestyle program. Best Reality Program was awarded to The Great Australian Bake Off.

Best Documentary or Factual Program was given to the SBS documentary The People vs Robodebt, while the eternally youthful Play School was a worthy recipient of Best Children’s Program.

Jacob Elordi was named Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work in The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Mirada Tapsell was the winner of Best Actress in a Comedy for Top End Bub.

Check out the full list of winners.

Police announce no laws broken by plastering Subiaco with anti-transgender stickers

0
While the stickers are offensive no laws are being broken.
Culture

Arlo Parks is here to take you to ‘Heaven’

0
British musician Arlo Parks has shared new tune Heaven....
News

Drag star Marina Summers shares she is a transgender woman

0
International drag sensation Marina Summers has a message for her fans.
History

On This Gay Day | TV show ‘LA Law’ included a controversial gay kiss

0
In 1991 the TV show broke new ground with a same-sex kiss.

Local

