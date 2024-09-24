The Perfume Genius album ‘Too Bright’ is 10 years old

It’s a decade since musician Perfume Genius released his Too Bright album to critical acclaim. To mark the anniversary Mike Hadreas, the man behind the moniker, has gone back into to the studio and recorded three new tracks.

When it was released back in 2014 the LP marked a significant departure from his earlier work, with its bold, avant-garde sound and introspective lyrics, earning him worldwide recognition and critical acclaim. The album was the third of the musician’s career, and he’s gone on to release several additional records that have also been held in high regard.

To commemorate the 10-year milestone, Perfume Genius has released a digital deluxe edition of the album, featuring three previously unheard songs Story Of Love, My Place and When U Need Someone Here.

“These songs were written in 2013 alongside the tracks that became Too Bright.” Hadreas said. “I was reminded of them while sifting through demos from that time, reflecting on this anniversary. I’m really glad they have a place to live now.

“We took them to the studio last month and opened a portal with our insane band, somehow able to channel the very specific spirit of that record. It reminded me how formative and wild that time was, how much I still call on that energy and how grateful I am for the people I work with and whoever is listening.”

The album’s standout song was Queen which Hadreas gave a memorable performance of when he visited Perth the following year for the Perth Festival.

Hadreas spoke to OUTinPerth about the album back in 2015, see what he had to say about making the record.

OUTinPerth interview 2015

Hadreas admits that he did think about how this new direction would be received by his fans, but notes that his worry about the release was less than the anxiety that had gotten to him while attempting to make the follow up to his previous work.

“For sure, but I’m very proud of it and it’s the first time I felt very certain of the music I’d made. I thought it was good.

Usually, you think that something’s good for about a week, and then delete it.” Hadreas laughs.

“Still I had no idea if other people would like it, I didn’t know if people who like my quieter music would like it, or if I’d get new listeners from it. It’s still pretty risky.”

Hadreas shares that he went through a long period of anxiety before he started making the record.

“There was a long process to get to the point where I wrote all the music for it. I really struggled with my ego, and worrying a lot about my career and what people would think of the songs. I stalled for a long time before writing.

“I knew it was the music I was supposed to be making. I knew that I was talking about things that were important to me and it felt very real and honest. It sounds cheesy, but I felt inspired and knew that I liked it, it sounded good to me, whether it would sound good to other people? I didn’t know, but I knew I’d made the album I was supposed to.”

While the singers lyrics are often extremely personal and honest, Hadreas said there are times when he treads more carefully.

“I guess when it’s not just about me. I have a song on the second album and a lot of it is my Mom’s story. I was worried that she wouldn’t like it and she would be uncomfortable. I played that song for her and we talked a lot about it before the album, but that’s when it gets weird, when we start writing about other people.”

Hadreas laughs as he tells me his own well of creativity is far from dry.

“When it comes to shitty experiences and insecurities, I’ve got enough of them to talk about for a couple more albums.”

The 10th anniversary edition of Too Bright is out now.