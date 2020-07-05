The Perth Craft Beer Festival returns to Claremont this September

The return of WA’s largest beer event, Perth Craft Beer Festival, is making the move back to where it all began, at Claremont Showgrounds for a gigantic weekend from 4th – 6th September.

Activating one of the biggest beer halls Perth has yet to frolic in, with plenty of undercover areas and even fire pits, the three-day event will feature an impressive range of breweries and cideries from across the country, pouring quality beverages, plus plenty of entertainment and activities to raise a glass to.

More than 50 breweries will be showcasing their produce, including West Australian favourites Beer Farm, Rocky Ridge and Boston Brewing Co – with the full line-up to be released soon. From trusty favourites to new releases, there will be hundreds of quality froths to sample and sip on, but if beer and cider isn’t your thing or you just like to mix it up, there will also be a delightful range of wines, cocktails and more to quench your thirst.

With lots of food options and entertainment on offer, this looks like a fun event to gather some friends for and head to Claremont.

Ticket on sale from Tuesday 7th July.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.