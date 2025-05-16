The Perth Mint raises Progress Pride Flags in historic first

In a show of solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community, The Perth Mint has raised the Progress Pride flag at both its East Perth and Refinery sites for the first time—marking a historic milestone in the organisation’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The flags were raised during special ceremonies ahead of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

- Advertisement -

From now on, the Progress Pride flags will fly every day at both sites, alongside the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags. The move aims to create a more visible, welcoming and safe environment for LGBTQIA+ employees, visitors and the broader community.

Pride ERG member Holly Lee and Pride ERG Executive Sponsor James Sawyer.

Speaking at the flag-raising events, The Perth Mint CEO Paul Graham acknowledged the importance of the moment and the efforts that led to it.

“This is a significant day for The Perth Mint, one where we pause to reflect on the kind of workplace and community we are building together,” he said.

“Flying the Progress Pride flag is more than a symbolic gesture—it’s a public statement of the respect we hold for our LGBTQIA+ community and the inclusive culture we strive for at The Perth Mint.”

The flag flying initiative was developed with input from LGBTQIA+ employees and members of the organisation’s Pride employee resource group (ERG), and forms part of The Perth Mint’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy which was endorsed by its Executive Committee and Board.

Progress Pride flag being raised at The Perth Mint in East Perth.

Pride ERG member Holly Lee was proud to raise the flag at East Perth.

“Raising the Progress Pride flag at the Mint honours the substantial contributions of our LGBTQIA+ employees and patrons over our 125-year history and in the future,” she said.

“Knowing that my workplace celebrates my identity as a queer person is incredibly encouraging.”

The Perth Mint says the permanent display of the Progress Pride flag is part of a broader commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone can feel safe, valued and free to be themselves.

Source: Media Release.