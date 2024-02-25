The Perth Queer Film Festival is filled with features and shorts galore

The Perth Queer Film Festival have revealed the program for their 2024 season and it’s filled with six features, 42 shorts and a chance to come together and celebrate queer cinema.

With support from Woodside Energy, the United States Consulate General Perth, Herbert Smith Freehills, WAAC and Arup in collaboration with The Backlot Perth, the festival will run from 6th to 14th March 2024.

Film Festival Artistic Director, Mark Reid was thrilled to see so many quality films submitted for the 2024 festival.

“I am excited this year to share 48 amazing queer films from around the world. This year over 250 films were submitted for consideration to be included in the festival and so many of them were so exceptional that we have added an extra screening so you can come along and enjoy more films.

“The breadth and depth of films included in the program this year make for some unique and challenging queer narratives that will hopefully have you thinking, discussing, and enjoying what is on offer.

“I am really thrilled to see the number of queer films from around Australia that continue to be produced and submitted to be part of the festival and once again the quality, the stories, and the

depth of the films that we have selected allow us to share with you some of these incredible films.” Reid said.

In a truly global presentation the films feature come from Myanmar, France, USA, Spain, Canada, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Tunisia and there are eleven homegrown shorts from Australia too.

The different nights of the 8 day festival follow a series of themes including Queer Men, Queer Love, Queer Trans, Queer Shorts, Dark Queer Stories, Queer Australia, Queer Women and Queer Docs.

The Opening Night presentation will include Ciure, a feature film from Italian writer director Gianpiero Pumo.

The film follows Salvo, a young father who struggles between makeshift jobs and criminal affairs to support his son. When the spiral of violence turns against him, he runs into Ciurè, a transgender dancer who helps him, opening doors to a kaleidoscopic gay night club where she performs every night.

The film has been well received at film festivals around the globe and will be screened alongside a series of shorts from Australia, the UK and the USA.

US film The Exploding Boy will also have it’s Australian premiere at the festival.

From the team of Ian Southworth and Monty Wolfe comes this coming of age story that picked up several awards at the Oregon Film Festival.

Alex Silver dreams of becoming the next Jim Henson. Unfortunately, his life is no happy puppet show. His dad is overbearing, his school is oppressive, and even people in the neighborhood seem out to get him. But everything changes when Julius, a charismatic transfer student, enters his life. With Julius’ upbeat optimism, Alex slowly learns to better himself, step by step.

This will be screened alongside several shorts including The White Crows which follows a young closeted Russian man who returns to his hometown from Moscow and has to deal with presumptions his family has about his life.

The Trans focused night will include the documentary Pack Is Here, which follows a transgender roller-derby players and the packs they form as they hip-check prejudice and show the world that they are right where they belong.

While the documentary evening will include three shorts, one of photographer Hamish Frost, another on gay life in Mahgreg, and a third on art historian Albert Knoll. The feature presentation will be In The Meatrack which explores the infamous cruising spot on New York’s Fire Island.

After it’s Perth season the festival will also have screening in Kalgoorlie from 20th to 21st April, and Geraldton from 4th to 5th May. There will also be a Karratha season with dates yet to be confirmed.

To check out the full program and get tickets head to www.pqff.au Move fast, this always sells out!

OIP Staff

