The Proud Award welcomes back former hosts to celebrate its first decade

Community

Western Australia’s Proud Awards that celebrate the high achievers in Perth’s LGBTIQA+ communities from nightclub entertainers to community advocates will be handed out at Connections Nightclub on Sunday night.

To celebrate the awards 10th anniversary the event will feature many of the entertainers who have previously hosted the gala.

Cougar Morrison, Alexas Armstrong, Ginava, Donna Kebab, Serenity Von Varda, BarbieQ, Sassie Cassie, Flynn V, Miss Cara, Fay Rocious, Dean Misdale and Janelle Koenig.

Cougar Morrison is just one of the many performers hosting tonight’s Proud Awards.

There will also be performances from the cast of Mayhem, Moesha, Ronnie Rum Punch and Yolky Kid are among the perfomers who’ll be entertaining the crowd.

Since its launch in 2016, The Proud Awards has become a highlight of the queer entertainment calendar – a glittering evening where drag artists, performers, and community champions take centre stage. Over the past decade, the event has honoured WA’s best and brightest while serving up unforgettable performances that showcase the creativity and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The evening begins in style with a dazzling red carpet arrival, where guests are invited to turn heads and showcase their most iconic looks. The spotlight will shine even brighter as one standout guest takes home the coveted title of Belle of the Ball.

While most of the awards recipients are a tightly guarded secret until the envelopes are opened, one is announced in advance. This year’s Proud Award Hall of Fame recipient will be Connections Nightclub – which has been the home of the event for it’s entire 10 year run.

This year the venue is marking its 50th anniversary. Connections co-owner Tim Brown spoke to OUTinPerth about the club’s history and ethos.

The event will take place on Sunday 26th October at Connections Nightclub with the red carpet beginning from 7pm, and the awards commencing at 9pm. Tickets are on sale now.

