The Queer Eye crew return with new member Jeremiah Brent

The ever popular Queer Eye crew are returning soon and have shared the trailer for their ninth series, the first two feature a new member of the Fab Five – Jeremiah Bret.

Original team member Bobby Berk has departed leaving space for new designer Jeremiah to join the team.

- Advertisement -

This season the boys are headed to Las Vegas to help people transform their lives and looks with impressive makeovers.

From a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change, watch as the Fab Five light up Sin City and transform the lives of their heroes in spectacular Vegas style.

New cast member Jeremiah Brent is the owner of his own design film which as offices in New York and Los Angeles, and he has runs his own lifestyle brand Atrio. He’s says his approach to design is to always start with his client’s emotional lives.

He’s married to husband Nate Berkus, who is also an internationally well-known designer to the stars. Berkus was a regular guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show. Recently the couple have hosted their own design show Nate & Jeremiah by Design. The couple have two children.

He’s all set for new adventures with Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

The new series arrives on Netflix on 11th December.