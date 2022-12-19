The Rechabite launch summer backyard beer garden Birdbath

The Rechabite are launching a brand new venue this week to kick start the summer.

Birdbath is making a splash in the Perth Cultural Centre, launching this Thursday for all your holiday celebrations.

“Birdbath is a beautifully curated beer garden, with a good dash of suburban strange, breathing new life into a disused space,” the team said of the venture.

“Take the brand new staircase we’ve built on James Street and ascend into our garden oasis. A place to gather with friends and revel in food, drinks, and lashings of fun.”

The garden will feature a container bar and canned cocktails, snacks from The Rechabite’s Double Rainbow, long table dining experiences and more.

There’ll also be a program of cabaret, circus and music all summer long, as well as collaborations, art installations and one-off events.

Birdbath will be open Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm to late.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.