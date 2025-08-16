The remake of ‘Mother and Son’ returns for its second season

Denise Scott is set to return as forgetful mother Maggie, with Matt Okine as her ever-suffering son Arthur in the remake of the comedy series Mother and Son.

The new series promises hijinks and hilarity and the kind of chaos that only the Boye family can bring. The new series will see freelance journalist Arthur dealing with dating apps and spicy snacks, while Maggie is out to make her seventies unforgettable.

Meanwhile sister Robbie has schemes involving Maggie’s nest egg and the family home.

The series is a reimagining of the classic 80’s Australian sitcom Mother and Son that starred Ruth Cracknell, Gary McDonald, Henri Szeps and Judy Morris. Szeps, who played scheming brother Robbie in the original series, passed away in late July at the age of 81.

For the remake the story is updated to the modern day and the family is given a big injection of diversity. In the new series they’re a multi-cultural family with Arthur and Robbie’s late father hailing from Ghana.

The role of Robbie has also been changed from a brother to a sister with Angela Nica Sullen taking on the role. Robbie is also a lesbian, and married to her wife Liz – played by the brilliant Virginia Gay.

Gay is back for the new series, as is Zara Tate and Jean Kittson, alongside special appearances from Heather Mitchell, Mark Lee, and David Collins from The Umbilical Brothers.

In 2023 comedian Denise Scott, who plays Maggie in the series, shared the news that she’d been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Scott recent shared that after 18 months of treatment she is now cancer free. Scott filmed the first series of the show while she was undergoing chemotherapy.

The series returns on Wednesday 24th September on AVC TV and ABC iview.