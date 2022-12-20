The Specials lead singer Terry Hall dies aged 63

British singer, musician and songwriter Terry Hall has passed away at the age of 63.

Hall was the lead singer of ska legends The Specials, and also played in Manchester band The Colourfield and new wave pop outfit Fun Boy Three.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced,” The Specials posted to Twitter.

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.”

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…“Love Love Love”

Hall and The Specials were known for their 1979 debut single Gangsters and their second number one hit Ghost Town, with the band’s impressive career spanning to the present day.

Hall had also co-written the pop smash Our Lips Are Sealed with then girlfriend Jane Wiedlin, leading to both Fun Boy Three and The Go-Go’s releasing the iconically upbeat track.

Image: Twitter (@thespecials)

