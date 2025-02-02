Search
The trailer for new Uzo Aduba series ‘The Residence’ is here

Culture

Uzo Aduba from Orange is the New Black and In Treatment will be returning to our TV screens for new series The Residence.

The new series coming to Netflix is set in the White House, where a murder has occurred during a state dinner. The building is packed with dignitaries and staff, and everyone is a suspect. The series is reated by Shonda Rhimes production company.

Abuda will play investigator Cordelia Cupp who is tasked with solving the murder, and she seems like quite a quirky character.

The cast also features Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Lee, Mary Wiseman, Bronson Pinchot and many others. Julian McMahon will play the Prime Minister of Australia – his dad actually was the Prime Minister of Australia in the early 1970s, and Kylie Minogue will play herself in the series.

Speaking about the new series Aduba says of her character, “What makes Cordelia part of the catalog of Shondaland heroines is that she’s strong, she doesn’t mince words, she’s unapologetically herself.” While other characters in The Residence may think the mystery ahead is impossible to crack, Cordelia sees a puzzle worth putting together. 

“This case is unsolvable to everyone except Cordelia Cupp,” Aduba said.   

The Residence is a different take and spin on the house that we all know — it’s a peek inside a world that we don’t often get to see,” Uzo Aduba says, likening it to the set up for Orange Is the New Black.

The show premieres 20 March, 2025, only on Netflix.

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
It's an all boys edition of Fresh Tracks with new music from Sweeney, Joey McIntyre, Vienna Vienna, ETHAN and Omar Rudberg.
History

On This Gay Day | Author Gertrude Stein was born in 1874

0
Stein was an acclaimed author, best known her her quasi-autobiographical 'The Autobiography of Alice B Toklas'.
News

Internet falsely blames trans pilot for Washington tragedy

0
After rumours spread on social media claiming that Jo Ellis was responsible for the disaster she posted a video showing she was very much alive.
News

Dr Jae West celebrates self-love in ‘Blacksheep’

0
After setting off on international adventures, Dr Jae West is heading back to Perth to debut their sensational one-woman show Blacksheep.

