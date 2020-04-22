The YEP Project announce free sexual health webinar series for youth workers

The Youth Affairs Council of WA’s sexual health program The Youth Educating Peers (YEP) Project, has announced a series of free webinars for youth workers in a COVID-19 world.

The peer education initiative aims to support and educate young people on relationships, sexual health and blood-borne virus issues, working with the WA youth sector and its workers.

The series will include four online sessions covering a range of topics including sexually transmitted infections, contraception and pregnancy, online dating & porn and a special session on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHoBIT).

The LGBTIQ+ session will offer information on gender identity, intersex status, binding and tucking, hormone replacement therapy, pronouns, asexuality and more.

The sessions will be held on Zoom throughout the month of May, from 10am to 11:30am.

The YEP Project’s COVID-19 webinars kick off from Wednesday 6th May. See below for more information on each session.

Wed 6th May: Sexually transmitted infections, prevention and testing in COVID-19

Tue 12 May: YEP does IDAHoBIT

Wed 20th May: Contraception and pregnancy

Wed 27th May: Dating online, sexting and porn

