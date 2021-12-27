Things are heating up this Fringe World with ‘Club D’amour’

Fringe World is renowned for its filthy comedy and sexy circus productions, but the team behind this hot new show reckon you ain’t seen nothing yet!

Club D’amour, presented by newly established local production house; Tone & Cheek, is setting the sizzle factor to extreme and delivering the most debaucherously delectable show for Fringe World 2022.

The team at Tone & Cheek say the house was built on the foundation of creating local art for local audiences, whilst providing employment opportunities to local WA artists.

Co-producer Liam Guiney (Stay Loyal to the Royals & Making Your Markle) said he is excited to contribute to the creative side of fringe once again, after taking a break and working with the Artrage team in delivering the overall Festival in 2021.

“Club D’amour is set in a back alley French brothel, and follows a forbidden love story of the club’s resident courtesans – think Moulin Rouge combined with 50 Shades of Grey and a splash of Rocky Horror,” Guiney said.

“This world-class production is truly set to be one of the sexiest shows to come to FRINGE WORLD through a flirtatious fusion of dance, burlesque, circus and live music”.

Club D’amour’s star-studded cast includes some of WA’s most outstanding talents, including multi-award-winning drag superstar Fay Rocious (Drag Diva Spectacular, Divas the Drag Revue), aerial strap extraordinaire Anthony Tran (5, 5+1, 5+2), sultry striptease artist Melina Mall (Menagerie), and vocal powerhouse Amber Scates.

Joining the cast onstage is co-producer Natalie Oakes (The Underground, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Lyons Productions), who has said she “is thrilled to be working with a star studded cast of phenomenal home grown talent to create unique, high-class and ridiculously risqué work”.

Club D’amour runs from Fri 14 – Thurs 20 January. For tickets and more info head to fringeworld.com.au

