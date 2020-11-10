Thinking Queerly: Queer history, context & art at PrideFEST

UWA’s Lawrence Wilson Art Gallery is hosting a symposium that examines the links between queer histories and social contexts through the lens of art.

Thinking Queerly will feature presentations from former Justice of the High Court and LGBTQIA+ advocate, the Hon. Michael Kirby, and Acting Curator of International Art at the Art Gallery of WA, Dunja Rmandic.

These keynote speeches will be delivered as the gallery continues to host two LGBTQIA+ focused exhibitions within its walls, locally curated HERE&NOW20: Perfectly Queer and A Sorrowful Act: The Wreck of the Zeewijk, an exploration that delves into Australia’s first recorded instance of homophobia from Melbourne artist Drew Pettifer.

The event will also facilitate two panel discussions with LGBTQIA+ artists, academics and historians, which can be accessed both physically and via livestream.

The first, an exploration of history and social practice with literature, visual culture and digital media scholar Dr Duc Dau, local painter and social history curator Jo Darbyshire, Drew Pettifer and artist Peter Waples-Crowe.

The second panel will focus on queer curating with artists, curators and writers Theo Costantino, Jose Da Silva, Brent Harrison and Melissa McGrath.

Thinking Queerly runs in conjunction with Pride WA’s Rainbow Talks and PrideFEST Soiree events at UWA, marking the first day of this year’s PrideFEST celebrations.

Thinking Queerly will be held this Saturday 14th November at Lawrence Wilson Gallery from 11am. For tickets, more information or access to the live stream, head to eventbrite.com.au

OIP Staff

