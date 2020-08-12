This October, get out of the city and head to Chittering

With Western Australia enforcing it’s strict border lockdown, people are taking their holidays within the state and heading to nearby towns for weekend trips. This October there’s a good reason to head north from Perth to the idyllic town of Chittering.

A Taste of Chittering will make its return as an all-weekend Spring celebration on 17th – 18th of October 17, with 10,000 visitors expected to enjoy an expanded Marketplace event at Nesci Estate. The annual festival will celebrate the produce, wine and country lifestyle of the greater Chittering region during the stunning wildflower season.

Chittering is an easy 50-minute drive north-east of the Perth CBD, and boasts green rolling hills and valleys, fragrant citrus orchards and cattle and sheep grazing on valley slopes.

A Taste of Chittering will bring the grounds of the picturesque Nesci Estate alive across the weekend with the Marketplace that showcases local producers. An impressive farmer’s market and local vendor market will be complimented by live music, food trucks, demonstrations and wine and beer tastings.

The all-ages event is the perfect family day out with attractions such as farm animals and marshmallow toasting for the kids. Exciting additional ticketed events such as a pop-up dining experience, electric bike tours around the Chittering region, chef Masterclasses and a beer brewing competition will be announced soon.

Matthew Gilfellon, Chief Executive Officer of the Shire of Chittering says the event has been rebirthed to benefit the region.

“We thank our community who have been a part of A Taste of Chittering since the inaugural event in 2012, and are excited for this year to be the biggest and best yet. The whole weekend celebration will be hosted on a larger scale to enable us to attract more attention and visitors to Chittering,” he said.

For more information and tickets visit www.atasteofchittering.com.au where you can also sign up for program updates.

Source: Media Release

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.