Australia’s first LGBTI Domestic Violence Awareness Day

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate, so on Thursday 28 May, Australia’s first LGBTI Domestic Violence Awareness Day will shine a light on the staggeringly high levels of domestic violence being experienced within LGBTI relationships, and seriously low levels of reporting.

Statistics show that up to 62 per cent of LGBTI people have experienced domestic violence within their relationships, yet awareness of the issue and reporting rates are still incredibly low, with less than six per cent being reported to police, according to recent studies.

Queensland Police Officer, DVConnect Board Member, and a survivor of domestic violence, Ben Bjarnesen founded the LGBTI Domestic Violence Awareness Day to raise awareness and help victims.

“We are in this fight to stamp out domestic violence of every kind throughout Australia, and part of that fight is to raise awareness and improve support for those suffering from domestic violence within LGBTI communities.

“COVID-19 is compounding the effects of domestic violence on victims, so it’s more crucial than ever before that we stand together to bring about change.

“It’s time to speak up, remove the stigma and show those suffering from domestic violence and the survivors, that you support them by spreading the words #ImHereForYou” Bjarnesen said.

Supporting the new initiative is former Governor General The Honourable Dame Quentin Bryce, who said addressing domestic violence is everyone’s responsibility.

“Each one of us must ask ourselves ‘what can I, me, myself do to help this urgent cause; in my workplace, at home, in my sporting club, at my school, in my neighbourhood…’. We must never back away from our ambition of zero tolerance.” Bryce said.

Launching the new initiative Bjarnesen stresses that people from LGBTI communities need to know that help is available for them, that they don’t have to live with abuse and that everyone, regardless of their sexuality or gender identity, deserves to live a life free from violence and abuse.

On May 28, people are encouraged to speak to friends and family about the issue and show your support with personal messages of hope by spreading the words #ImHereForYou.

You can also download the Resource Kit and find further information at www.LGBTIDVAwarenessDay.com

Do you need some help?

If you or someone you know is at risk of family and domestic violence:

In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000) and ask for the police.

1800RESPECT Helpline is the National Sexual Assault Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service – Call 1800 737 732

Call QLife on 1800 184 527 3pm – midnight. QLife provides anonymous and free LGBTI peer support and referral for people in Australia wanting to talk about sexuality, identity, gender, bodies, feelings or relationships.

A comprehensive list of support services can be found on the LGBTI Domestic Violence Awareness Day website.

The LGBTI Domestic Violence Awareness Day is supported by DVConnect and the Queensland Council for LGBTI Health, and is funded by the Queensland Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women, through the 2020 Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month Grant.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.