Thorne is after some ‘Honey’

Culture

Guyanese-Australian singer Thorne premiered a new tune and video this week and it certainly got our attention.

In the song the artist sings about wanting golden loved spread over him and for it to “fill me up” and needing his man’s honey.

What could his sticky sweet fantasy possibly be about?  

The song got it’s premiere over at FROOTY and Thorne shared the background to the track.

Thorne shared he’d written the song with co-writer Georgia Bancroft all the way back in 2019.

“We didn’t sit down to write a ‘banger’, we were just mucking around, riffing on the idea of confidence and flirtation and how sensuality can be light-hearted and empowering. We’d hit a lyric wall, and we’d literally go ask Georgia’s mum questions like, ‘What do you think sex is really about?’ or ‘When do you feel your hottest?’ – and her answers were this hilarious mix of poetic and straight-up bold.

“Some of her phrases made it straight into the lyrics. It felt like we were writing from a place of curiosity and fun, not performance. That’s what I love about the song – it doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it feels seriously good.” Thorne said.

Follow Thorne on Instagram.

News

19-year-old lesbian Kady Grass attacked in Illinois McDonalds

0
People are now asking why prosecutors have not included hate crime charges against the alleged offenders.
History

On This Gay Day | Oscar Wilde was found guilty of gross indecency

0
At the time Wilde was at the height of his career.
Culture

British band Saint Etienne announces they’re calling it a day

0
The band have announced their upcoming album will be their last.
Culture

Bibliophile | ‘Isaac’ by Curtis Garner is a captivating coming of age novel

0
The is debut novel introduces a new writer who we can't wait to read more from.

19-year-old lesbian Kady Grass attacked in Illinois McDonalds

Graeme Watson -
People are now asking why prosecutors have not included hate crime charges against the alleged offenders.
On This Gay Day | Oscar Wilde was found guilty of gross indecency

OUTinPerth -
At the time Wilde was at the height of his career.
British band Saint Etienne announces they’re calling it a day

Graeme Watson -
The band have announced their upcoming album will be their last.
OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

