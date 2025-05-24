Thorne is after some ‘Honey’

Guyanese-Australian singer Thorne premiered a new tune and video this week and it certainly got our attention.

In the song the artist sings about wanting golden loved spread over him and for it to “fill me up” and needing his man’s honey.

- Advertisement -

What could his sticky sweet fantasy possibly be about?

The song got it’s premiere over at FROOTY and Thorne shared the background to the track.

Thorne shared he’d written the song with co-writer Georgia Bancroft all the way back in 2019.

“We didn’t sit down to write a ‘banger’, we were just mucking around, riffing on the idea of confidence and flirtation and how sensuality can be light-hearted and empowering. We’d hit a lyric wall, and we’d literally go ask Georgia’s mum questions like, ‘What do you think sex is really about?’ or ‘When do you feel your hottest?’ – and her answers were this hilarious mix of poetic and straight-up bold.

“Some of her phrases made it straight into the lyrics. It felt like we were writing from a place of curiosity and fun, not performance. That’s what I love about the song – it doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it feels seriously good.” Thorne said.

Follow Thorne on Instagram.