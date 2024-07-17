Tickets to ‘Wicked’ the musical start flying this week

The beloved Broadway favourite Wicked is touring Oz once again and Perth fans can experience the magic this December.

Celebrating 20 years since its smash-hit debut on Broadway, Wicked is one of the most successful musicals in the world, with a feature film starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey just on the horizon.

The Australian cast will be led by two exceptional young performers. Courtney Monsma, fresh of the recent tour of Disney’s Frozen the Musical will be playing Glinda, while Victorian College of the Arts graduate Sheridan Adams will be making her lead debut in green for the role of Elphaba.

The stage musical has won more than 100 major awards, including Grammys, Olivier’s, Helpmann’s and Tony’s.

“I’m thrilled we’re able to bring Wicked to Perth’s wonderful Crown Theatre,” says Wicked Australia Co-Producer John Frost.

“Wicked is one of the most lavish musical productions to have ever played in Australia, the full Broadway experience. With the lavish sets and opulent costumes, it’s a feast for the eye and the ear.

If you have never seen Wicked, come and see it for the first time and be spellbound. If you have seen it before, I know you’ll want to come back and be enthralled all over again.”

The story takes audiences back to the magical land of Oz, before Dorothy ever made her friends there.

Wicked is an origin tale of the Wicked Witch. When two women meet, one with immense power and emerald-green skin, their rivalry and friendship will have dire consequences for their wonderful world.

Wicked is coming to Crown Theatre this December. Head to wickedthemusical.com.au for more – tickets on sale from Friday 19 July.

Images: Jeff Busby