Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Tickets to ‘Wicked’ the musical start flying this week

Culture

The beloved Broadway favourite Wicked is touring Oz once again and Perth fans can experience the magic this December.

Celebrating 20 years since its smash-hit debut on Broadway, Wicked is one of the most successful musicals in the world, with a feature film starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey just on the horizon.

- Advertisement -

The Australian cast will be led by two exceptional young performers. Courtney Monsma, fresh of the recent tour of Disney’s Frozen the Musical will be playing Glinda, while Victorian College of the Arts graduate Sheridan Adams will be making her lead debut in green for the role of Elphaba.

The stage musical has won more than 100 major awards, including Grammys, Olivier’s, Helpmann’s and Tony’s.

“I’m thrilled we’re able to bring Wicked to Perth’s wonderful Crown Theatre,” says Wicked Australia Co-Producer John Frost.

Wicked is one of the most lavish musical productions to have ever played in Australia, the full Broadway experience. With the lavish sets and opulent costumes, it’s a feast for the eye and the ear.

If you have never seen Wicked, come and see it for the first time and be spellbound. If you have seen it before, I know you’ll want to come back and be enthralled all over again.”

The story takes audiences back to the magical land of Oz, before Dorothy ever made her friends there.

Wicked is an origin tale of the Wicked Witch. When two women meet, one with immense power and emerald-green skin, their rivalry and friendship will have dire consequences for their wonderful world.

Wicked is coming to Crown Theatre this December. Head to wickedthemusical.com.au for more – tickets on sale from Friday 19 July.

Images: Jeff Busby

Latest

Culture

Masterchef Australia crowns its winner for 2024

0
The grand final saw Nat Thaipun and Josh Perry battle it out for the title.
Local

WA Government seeks EOIs for family and domestic violence advisory group

0
The Cook Government are seeking expressions of interest from people who have experienced family and domestic violence to form a new advisory group.
Culture

Gogglebox Australia gets back on the couch for 20th season

0
Gogglebox Australia is back for a fun filled 20th...
News

St Kilda rookie Lance Collard given six week ban over homophobic slurs

0
The St Kilda rookie has reportedly been banned for six weeks after using a gay slur on the pitch.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Masterchef Australia crowns its winner for 2024

0
The grand final saw Nat Thaipun and Josh Perry battle it out for the title.
Local

WA Government seeks EOIs for family and domestic violence advisory group

0
The Cook Government are seeking expressions of interest from people who have experienced family and domestic violence to form a new advisory group.
Culture

Gogglebox Australia gets back on the couch for 20th season

0
Gogglebox Australia is back for a fun filled 20th...
News

St Kilda rookie Lance Collard given six week ban over homophobic slurs

0
The St Kilda rookie has reportedly been banned for six weeks after using a gay slur on the pitch.
Culture

Let the games begin! ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ is coming to Stan

0
After months of swirling rumours, the Olympics of RuPaul's Drag Race has officially been announced.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Masterchef Australia crowns its winner for 2024

OUTinPerth -
The grand final saw Nat Thaipun and Josh Perry battle it out for the title.
Read more

WA Government seeks EOIs for family and domestic violence advisory group

OUTinPerth -
The Cook Government are seeking expressions of interest from people who have experienced family and domestic violence to form a new advisory group.
Read more

Gogglebox Australia gets back on the couch for 20th season

OUTinPerth -
Gogglebox Australia is back for a fun filled 20th season with all the beloved households returning. Nominated for an impressive seventh time at the upcoming...
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture