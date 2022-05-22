Tim Wilson concedes defeat in Goldstein and is overcome with emotion

Liberal MP Tim Wilson has announced that his time in federal politics is over, as he conceded his Melbourne seat of Goldstein has fallen to independent Zoe Daniels.

Appearing in front of the media on Sunday afternoon Wilson said it was clear that not enough votes were going to flow his way. Wilson said the seat had been won by his “opponent”, not using Zoe Daniels name during his statement.

“Based on the first batch of postal votes sent in, it seems increasingly unlikely that I will be in a position to be re-elected as the federal Liberal member for Goldstein, so to save everyone energy or nerves, I’m just formally conceding defeat as the member for Goldstein and acknowledge the victory of my opponent and congratulate them on their success.” Wilson said.

Wilson said he had been privileged to serve his local community for two terms and spent six years in the federal parliament. He cited his work on marriage equality, blocking an extradition treaty with China, and kickstarting the development of Australia’s off-shore wind industry as his major achievements.

Before entering politics Wilson was Policy Director at the Australian Institute of Public Affairs, before serving as a Human Rights Commissioner.

When it came time to acknowledge the support of his husband Ryan Bolger, Wilson was overcome with emotion.

“You’ve sacrificed so much for my service to the nation and I just want to say from my heart, thank you, and I love you.” Tim Wilson said.

Wilson is one of many gay members of parliament from the Liberal side of politics leaving the parliament. In North Sydney Trent Zimmerman was also defeated, and it looking likely that the member for Brisbane, Trevor Evans, will also lose his seat.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.