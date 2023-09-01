‘Tina- The Tina Turner Musical’ is heading to Perth in 2024

Audiences has been loving Tina – The Tina Turner Musical during its run in Sydney. Today, the producers have announced that the musical will be embarking on a journey across Australia, with upcoming seasons scheduled in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne in 2024.

The jukebox musical which opened in London in 2019 is based around the music of the iconic singer who passed away earlier this year. It tells the story of her life, one that is filled with resilience and inspiration.

The show features 23 hit songs including, Simply The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It, Nutbush City Limits and Proud Mary, this smash hit musical has received 37 prestigious award nominations including Best Musical at the Tony Awards and Best New Musical at the Olivier Awards.

The show will continue at the Theatre Royal in Sydney until the end of the year, before opening at the Crown Theatre in Perth on 27th February 2024. The show will move to Adelaide in April, and then transfer to Brisbane in July, and will finally head down to Melbourne in September.

Paul Dainty AO, President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY said he’d been a supporter of the show since it’s inception.

“I first heard about the possibility of a stage musical portraying Tina’s life 8 years ago and I immediately reached out to Tali Pelman at Stage Entertainment. At that point there was no script and no book however I was hooked on the idea of it. We have been on that journey ever since, and here we are today announcing the Australian tour! Australians love this theatrical masterpiece which tells the story of Tina’s life, of empowerment and success, and is ultimately the best music industry comeback story of all time.”

Producer, Tali Pelman acknowledged that Turner has a strong connection with Australia.

“I know Australia was very close to Tina’s heart, so we are especially excited to announce our show will be touring. Our musical is about how Tina became not only the music icon we adored, but the woman who continues to motivate and inspire us today. Everything about Tina was unique – her heart, her story and of course her voice – and we can’t wait for all of Australia to experience her journey and her triumph through our show.”

In Australia, the coveted role of Tina Turner is played by Ruva Ngwenya who has been gracing our stages since her early years with her first professional role in 2013 as Shenzi in The Lion King. Ruva has performed in a string of successful musicals; We Will Rock You, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ragtime and Moulin Rouge The Musical, solidifying her as one of musical theatre’s most sought-after performers.

The role of Ike Turner is played by Australian triple threat and multi-platinum selling performer, Tim Omaji. Tim’s theatre credits include Toulouse-Lautrec, in the original Australian cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the standout role of Benny in the critically acclaimed and sold-out season of the Hayes Theatre Company’s production of In The Heights and the lead role of Tyrone Jackson in Fame The Musical.

The cast also includes principals Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy as Tina Turner alternate, Ibinabo Jack playing Tina’s mother Zelma Bullock, Deni Gordon as Tina’s Grandmother Gran Georgeanna (GG) and Nadia Komazec as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam. Jayme-Lee Hanekom plays Tina’s sister Alline Bullock and one of the Ikettes, Augie Tchantcho plays Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Rishab Kern as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill.

Matthew Prime appears as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Mat Verevis as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, John O’Hara as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten and Blake Erickson as musician Martyn Ware and Carpenter.

Ensemble members include Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Nicholas Eaton, Abu Kebe as Ronnie, Jenni Little as Toni, David Mairs-McKenzie as Craig, Emily Nkomo as an Ikette, Gus Noakes, Kristin Paulse, Ilana Richardson, Tendai Rinomhota, Noel Samuels, Ina Seidou, Rebecca Selley as an Ikette and Tigist Strode as an Ikette.

After first finding success with her husband Ike Turner in the 1960s and 70s, Tina Turner went on to become one of the biggest musical acts of the 1980s filling stadiums and breaking audience records.

Her groundbreaking success as a solo artist did not come immediately. Private Dancer released in 1984 was her fifth album as a solo artist, but it sent her to the top of the charts with hits including What’s Love Got To Do With It, Better Be Good to Me, Show Some Respect and the title track.

Born in Nutbush, Tennessee as Anna Mae Bullock, the singer first found success after meeting band leader Ike Turner. The couple married and he gave her the stage name Tina Turner.

They scored hits throughout the 1960’s and 1970s and were praised for their energetic live performances. The duo had a string of hits including Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High and Nutbush City Limits.

Behind the scenes Tina Turner was a victim of a violent and abuse relationship, and the singer found herself trapped financially as her husband had taken out a trademark on her name.

She would later recount their relationship in her first autobiography I, Tina. The book was adapted into the film What’s Love Got To Do With It with Angela Bassett playing Turner.

After finding success as a solo artist Tina Turner would go on to have hits throughout the 1980s and 1990s releasing four more albums of material. Her hits included Steamy Windows, The Best, Typical Male, Break Every Rule, What You Get is What You See, I Don’t Wanna Fight, Look Me in the Heart and Whatever You Want.

Turner also found success with We Don’t Need Another Hero from the film Mad Max III: Beyond Thunderdome which she also appeared in. Her 1970’s signature tune Nutbush City Limits has been an evergreen party tune in Australia where everyone knows the accompanying dance – something that is a uniquely Australian phenomenon.

Turner passed away in May aged 83 after a long illness.

