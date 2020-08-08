Tkay Maidza shares video for ‘You Sad’ as her new EP drops

Music,News

Tkay Maidza’s new EP Last Year Was Weird Volume 2 is out and the singer has shared a video for the track You Sad. The new EP is the second part of a trilogy of EPs the artist has planned, but boasting 8 tracks it’s as long as many classic albums of decades gone by.

The video for new single You Sad was directed by Jocelyn Anquetil (King Krule, Ashnikko), and it sees Tkay blissfully ignoring a string of late-night calls within a garden dreamscape.

Take a look at the new clip.

