Todd McKenney returns to ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Dancing With The Stars is returning to Channel 7 this year and the old band is back together. The revival of the show sees the original judges Todd McKenny, Helen Richey, Paul Mercurio and Mark Wilson back on screen alongside hosts Daryl Somers and Sonia Kruger.

The return of the 2004 talent line-up is complemented by many celebrities who’ve appeared on the show over the years returning. The dancers will include Erin McNaught, Fifi Box, Jamie Durie, Ada Nicodemou, Bec Hewitt, Kyly Clarke, Luke Jacobz, Lincoln Lewis, Tom Williams and Manu Feildel.

Plus four new faces that have not appeared before will be joining them. Jessica Gomes, Matty Johnson, Renee Bargh and Schapelle Corby have also signed on for the show which is already started filming.

The show originally aired on Channel 7 from 2004 all the way through to 2015. Over the years it’s host have included the original pairing of Somers and Kruger, while Daniel MacPherson, Mel B, Edwina Bartholomew and Shane Bourne appeared in later years. In 2019 the show was relaunched on Channel 10 with Grant Denyer and Amanda Keller serving as hosts for two seasons.

The judges have previously included McKenny, Richey, Mercurio, and Wilson, and then Johua Horner, Adam Garcia and Kym Johnson. For the Channel Ten version Craig Revel Horwood, Sharna Burgess and Tristan MacManus were in the judges chairs.

The revived show will air for two weeks after Easter with one couple being dismissed each evening.

OIP Staff

