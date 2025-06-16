Tony Hadley announces new Australian tour

Tony Hadley, former lead singer from one the biggest bands of the 1980s, Spandau Ballet, has announced a new National tour of Australia for 2026.



Alongside his Fabulous TH Band, Hadley will perform all the Spandau Ballet hits including True, Gold, Only When You Leave, Round & Round and more, plus solo material from across his solo career.

“Australia! I am so happy to be coming back in 2026 for a big national tour. After the fantastic shows earlier this year in Adelaide, Hobart and Perth, I’m excited to take the tour across all the capital cities next year. See you in March!”. Hadley said.

His 2026 tour will commence in Brisbane on Wednesday 11th March at the Fortitude Music Hall, the following day he’ll be down in Sydney for a show at the Enmore Theatre, followed by a Saturday night show at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on 14th March.



Adelaide’s turn will come on Wednesday the 18th March with a show at the AEC Theatre, and the tour will wrap with a performance at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Friday 20th March.

From his beginnings at the forefront of the New Romantic movement, Tony Hadley earned himself the accolade of being one of pop’s greatest vocalists. Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic Through the Barricades, the international number one True, and the unofficial London Olympics theme Gold.

Spandau Ballet had a string of hits in the early 1980’s including Too Cut a Long Story Short, Communication, Only If You Leave, Raw, I’ll Fly For You, Round and Round, Lifeline, Highly Strung and many more.

In recent year music lovers have also come to appreciate some of the band’s deep cuts and b-sides as groundbreaking music.

The band were one of the acts to play the historic Live Aid show in 1985 and are remembered as one of the biggest live acts of the 1980s. In 1990 the band broke up and the different camps in the band entered into a long legal battle over royalties and it would be almost two decades before they reformed and started recording again.

In 2017 Hadley announced his departure from the band and return to performing as a solo artist. Over the years he’s released many solo albums and collaborated with a wide variety of artists. He even ventured into the world of musical theatre appearing in the London production of Chicago.

Tickets on presale from Wednesday, 18 June via https://www.destroyalllines.com/