Tony Hadley will tour Australia playing the hits of Spandau Ballet

Tony Hadley, the former lead singer from one the biggest bands of the 1980s, Spandau Ballet, has announced three headline shows in Adelaide, Hobart and Perth.

Fans will hear all the Spandau Ballet hits – including True, Gold, Only When You Leave, Round & Round and more, plus solo material from across Tony’s career when he performs with his band, The Fabulous TH Band.

The tour will begin at The Gov in Adelaide on Tuesday 28th January before heading to Hobart’s Odeon Theatre on 30th January, and then a final show in Perth on Saturday 1st February at the Astor Theatre.

From his beginnings at the forefront of the New Romantic movement, Tony earned himself the accolade of being one of pop’s greatest vocalists. Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic Through the Barricades, the international number one True, and the unofficial London Olympics theme Gold.

Spandau Ballet had a string of hits in the early 1980’s including Too Cut a Long Story Short, Communication, Only If You Leave, Raw, I’ll Fly For You, Round and Round, Lifeline, Highly Strung and many more. In recent year music lovers have also come to appreciate some of the band’s deep cuts and b-sides as groundbreaking music.

The band were one of the acts to play the historic Live Aid show in 1985 and are remembered as one of the biggest live acts of the 1980s. In 1990 the band broke up and the different camps in the band entered into a long legal battle over royalties and it would be almost two decades before they reformed and started recording again.

In 2017 Hadley announced his departure from the band and return to performing as a solo artist. Over the years he’s released many solo albums and collaborated with a wide variety of artists. He even ventured into the world of musical theatre appearing in the London production of Chicago.

In 2018 Tony released Talking To The Moon, The album was incredibly well received, became BBC Radio 2’s Album Of The Week and the first single Tonight Belongs To Us was Single Of The Week.

In early 2024 he returned to his love of swing music and released The Mood I’m In – featuring songs from his 2007 album Passing Strangers, remastered them and added 5 additional tracks including a new song Walk Of Shame.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.