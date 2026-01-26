Tori Amos announces new album ‘In Times of Dragons’

Singer Tori Amos is returning with a new album in 2026, In Times of Dragons will be available from 1st May.

Last year Amos surprised fans by releasing a children’s album to coincide with the book Tori and the Muses. The upcoming album will be the 17th adult release of her career which began with her debut Little Earthquakes back in 1992.

“In Times of Dragons is a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America.” Amos said of the upcoming release.

The captivating In Times of Dragons album cover artwork has also revealed, intricately created using a unique vintage process.

Photographer Kasia Wozniak worked with direct paper positives using the RA-4 process, shooting everything on a large-format camera.

Woniak said the process of making the image was like a ritual.



“Each photograph was slowly composed, photographed, and processed. It felt magical to weave Tori’s work and vision with my own. We moved from photograph to photograph with an intuitive rhythm, aligned in every shot. The process became a kind of ritual”.

Speaking on the process of creating the album artwork Tori Amos added, “To work with Kasia and Stylist Karen Binns to bring the story and characters to life was a truly moving experience. Seeing our collaborations come to life, with them and the whole team will live with me forever”.

