Trans Justice Project calls for Media Watch to apologise

The Trans Justice Project has published an open letter calling for the ABC’s Media Watch program to issue a correction over a segment it aired last week relating to transgender health care.

Host Paul Barry highlighted that The Age newspaper had recently refused to publish a 5,000+ word article from columnist Julie Szego describing her as a “casualty of the gender war” and ‘cancelled”.

Szego, the newspaper’s star columnist, had shared her frustration that the masthead would not publish the long article on transgender health care. She published it independently online, while also taking a swipe at her colleagues at The Age describing them as “woke“.

In an interview with the program Szego said she been stopped from reporting on transgender issues, and after her comments on her colleagues the paper had sacked her from her role as a colluymnist.

Host Paul Barry said in his opinion the article was cautious and well-balanced, but noted that Jackie Turner from the Trans Justice Project disagreed arguing that the content of the report included many sources that were ideological, misleading or explicitly anti-LGBTIQA+

Paul Barry said it was important that media outlets did not “deny women a voice” by backing away from publishing stories about concerns over transgender rights.

The Media Watch report led to accusations of ‘bothsideism” and promotion of false equivalence. Bothsideism is the tendency to treat all policy debates as if the opposing sides present equally strong arguments or are equally valid or equally dangerous.

The broadcaster locked off their posts of the transgender segment on social media from comments, while leaving posts about other segments on Monday night’s show open for comment.

In the open letter the Trans Justice Project said the segment “failed to adequately engage with vital facts and context that were necessary for audiences to gain a full understanding of the article in question.”

Concern is raised that the Media Watch report did not acknowledge the wealth of evidence and broad medical consensus around gender affirming care and failed to recognise that the article under debate referenced fringe conspiracy theories, discredited science, and links to known anti-trans disinformation groups.

The Trans Justice Project also registered concern that there was little acknowledgment of the wider political debate that is occurring around the world about restricting transgender rights and recognition.

The open letter was co-signed by many prominent LGBTIQA+ organisations including Transgender Victoria, Thorne Harbour Health, Trans Pride Australia, Just.Equal, PFLAG Australia, AusPATH, Transfolk of WA, Transcend Australia, and Twenty10.

Producer Tim Latham however has brushed off the criticism. In a statement Latham said their reporting had been both fair and balanced.

“The Julie Szego case is a legitimate story for Media Watch. It was a fair and balanced account including plenty of criticism of Ms Szego, her article and her views and it offered significant airtime to the counterpoints.”

“We stand by our story and the importance in airing differing points of view.” Latham said.

