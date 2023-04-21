Trans Liberation Rally to be held in Northbridge this Saturday

A locally organised rally in support of transgender liberation is planned to be held in the James Street Mall this weekend.

The event is a response to ongoing anti-trans rhetoric in politics, media and social media, providing an opportunity for trans folks to stand together, and for allies to stand up in solidarity.

“Transgender people are under attack throughout the western world. From attacks on existing equality legislation in the UK, to bans on affirming health care in the US. From Nazi’s in Melbourne to hate crimes in Northbridge,” the event description reads.

“Fortunately the queer community is strong, and we have come in large numbers to fight back against exclusionists getting a foothold in Australia.”

“But we can’t keep transgender politics stuck in purely defensive fight against those who hate us. We must also come together as a community in solidarity to fight for our liberation.”

“If we hold at the centre of our movement the most vulnerable in our community, we cannot rely on a movement led around or reactionary to the mainstream media. We must be proactive in building a movement that that leaves no-one behind, and has solidarity as its core. We must take control of the narrative of what it means to be trans.”

The event one of two LGBTIQA+ solidarity events planned for this weekend, with a photoshoot organised in response to recent homophobic attacks in the Northbridge Cultural Centre.

Join the Trans Liberation Rally from 3pm, Saturday 22 April.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

