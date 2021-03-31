TransFolk of WA Chair Hunter Gurevich talks Trans Day of Visibility

March 31st is Trans Day of Visibility, and our next guest and their organisation are at the forefront of ensuring our trans and gender diverse communities are receiving the support they need and having their voices heard.

Since 2012, TransFolk of WA has been providing peer-led support for trans and gender diverse folks and their loved ones, as well as advocating for trans and gender diverse rights and inclusion in myriad forms.

TransFolk of WA Chair Hunter Gurevich joined OUTinPerth and All Things Queer’s Leigh Andrew Hill for a chat about all things TDoV.

Listen to the full conversation here.

