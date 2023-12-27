Restaurateur and celebrity chef Bill Granger dies aged 54

Bill Granger, the Australian restaurateur who made his mark on the world stage, has died in London aged 54.

His family has revealed he died in hospital on Christmas Day surrounded by his wife and children. Granger was reportedly battling cancer following a diagnosis just a few months ago.

“A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny, at his bedside,” his family said in a statement.

“He will be deeply missed by all, with his loss most profoundly felt by his adored family, who are grateful for all the love and support that has been given.

“He will be remembered as the ‘King of Breakfast’, for making unpretentious food into something special filled with sunshine and for spurring the growth of Australian informal and communal eating around the world.”

Granger was a self-taught chef who operated many restaurants around the globe including venues in Australia, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. He hosted cooking and travels programs and was the author of many recipe books.

The business he created alongside wife Natalie now operates 19 restaurants, he authored 14 cookbooks, and filmed 5 different television series. In 2023 he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his services to tourism and hospitality.

He opened his first venue named Bills in Sydney in Darlinghurst in 1993 where he built up a reputation for his acclaimed creamy scrambled eggs. He then built his empire across the world, finding success in many different countries.

Jamie Oliver, Nigella Lawson and Adam Liaw were a few of the identities from the culinary world paying tribute to Granger after news of his death broke.

“He was the loveliest man, and the joy he gave us – whether through his food, his books, the spaces he made for us, or in person – came from the kindness and generosity and sheer, shining exuberance of his very self.” Lawson said.

City of Sydney councilor Linda Scott said Granger had transformed the city.

“Your breakfasts reshaped our City of Sydney Darlinghurst streets, and your cookbooks transformed our kitchens. You’ll be so missed.” Scott posted to social media.

Graeme Watson

