Troye Sivan drops new track and video ‘Rager teenager!’

Following the success of his last single Easy, hometown lad Troye Sivan is back with another track from his upcoming EP.

Rager teenager! brings another dreamy ode to young love, accompanied by a bathtub music video shot by Troye himself.

Both Rager teenager! and Easy will appear on Sivan’s forthcoming six-track EP, In A Dream, due for release on August 21.

Sivan says the concept album will encapsulate a specific time in his life.

“A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” Troye said of the EP.

“Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

Check out the video below.

