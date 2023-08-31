Troye Sivan shares new ‘Rush’ remixes and collaborations

Perth raised singer Troye Sivan has scored a huge hit with his tune Rush and a whole bunch of new remixes and collaborations are extending the life of the song.

Today Sivan has shared a new version which sees him teaming up with PinkPantheress and Hyunjin of Stray Kids.

The collaboration with the K-Pop stars is bound to get the song heard by a whole new audience, and fans are already proclaiming “it’s so good, so good”.

Sivan previously teased the collaboration a few months ago when he posted an image of Hyunjin on TikTok and asked if anyone knew “how to reach this man”. Some took the post to be simple fan lust, but others noted that the pair had previously met and thought it was a hint at an upcoming collaboration.

There’s also been some great remixes of the track, including one with Big Freedia, who performed in Perth at Pride Fairday 2023.

Big Freedia’s remix included the rapper providing additional vocals that take the track in a whole new direction. There are two versions, a tight 2:36 remix and a longer dub version.

There’s also remixes from Punctual, Tom Santa – who provides a faster version of the song, and a slightly more laidback take from Leland.

