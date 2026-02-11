Search
TV heart throb James Van Der Beek dies aged 48

Culture

Actor James Van Der Beek, who found fame on TV’s Dawson’s Creek, has died aged 48 following an two year battle with cancer.

His death was announced this morning via his social media channels.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” the statement read.

James Van der Beek at 100th episode of Dawson’s Creek at Museum of Television & Radio, New York, 19th February 2002 (Shutterstock).

The announcement did not cite a cause of death but the actor was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023, and went public with the illness a year later.

He is survived by his wife Kimberly and the couples six children. His family is reportedly now left in a dire financial situation having spent all their finances on Van Der Beek’s treatment. His wife has launched a GoFundMe campaign asking fans for assistance.

Van Der Beek played lead character Dawson Leary on six seasons of Dawson’s Creek which ran from 1988 until 2003.

He later went on to play a fictionalised version of himself in the comedy series Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and appeared in the series CSI: Cyber. He was part of the cast of the first season of queer ballroom drama Pose, but his character was part of a storyline that weas dropped after the first series.

Van Der Beek also had memorable film roles in Varsity Blues and Rules of Attraction.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

