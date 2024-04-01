TV icon Denise Drysdale dropping in to ‘I’m A Celebrity…’

Denise Drysdale will make her grand entrance into the South African jungle.

The Australian entertainment icon is a legend of the industry who famously became Ernie Sigley’s barrel girl on The Ernie Sigley Show in 1967, where she earned the nickname Ding Dong.

Over a career spanning five decades, Denise has appeared on some of Australia’s most iconic TV shows including Josh Thomas’ Please Like Me, Young Talent Time, Spicks and Specks, The Norman Gunston Show, Countdown, Celebrity Squares, Division Four, In Melbourne Tonight, her own daily talk show, Denise, Beauty and The Beast, The Circle, and most recently Studio 10.

In both 1975 and 1976 Denise won the TV Week Gold Logie for Most Popular Female Personality. She also won the Silver Logie for Most Popular Female Personality in both of those years.

Denise said she was thrilled at the thought of getting to know her fellow campmates.

“I watch the show a lot and, the last two years, I’ve seen people make really great friendships. You really get to know someone in that situation, and I think the friendships they’ve developed and kept are just wonderful. As you get older, it’s harder to make friends.”

Having been asked to join the series in the past, Denise said she was hesitant to say yes due to not having the strongest stomach.

“That was one of the reasons I had said no in the past, because it’s not fair to go into the show and not take part in the trials. I’ll feel guilty if I can’t do them and not bring back food for the camp. I’m just going to pretend whatever I’m eating is chicken.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues this week on 10 and 10 Play.