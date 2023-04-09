Two men violently attacked in Northbridge gay bashing

Two men have allegedly been attacked in a violent assault in Northbridge. Channel Nine News have reported that Perth man Adrian Lea and a friend were walking from an event to a nightclub when the assault occurred.

Warning: This story has details of violence which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Social media posts claimed the pair were travelling from The Court Hotel to Connections Nightclub when they were assaulted. The journey between the two venues, which are mainstays of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ scene, sees hundreds of LGBTIQA+ people walk through the Perth Cultural Centre and along James Street regularly.

Lea told Nine News that he and friend were walking between the two venues when a man struck up a conversation with them. The man asked if they were gay. When the pair confirmed they were, he called over another man and the two men were violently assaulted, describing it as a hate fueled attack.

“He started a conversation; I don’t remember what the conversation was.” Lea told Nine News. “He has asked me if I was gay and then literally just called his friend and boom!”

The assault was stopped by onlookers who stepped in, but if left Adrian Lea requiring medical treatment, with photos of his bloodied face and hands quickly being shared across social media.

No arrested have been made.

In response to the assault a community event has been launched, inviting people to form a human chain between the two venues. The event is scheduled for Sunday 16th April.

OIP Staff, WA Police have been asked for comment.

