Two more teenagers sent to detention over Perth Grindr attacks

Two more Perth teenagers who were part of a gang of youths who lured gay and bisexual men to violent assaults and robberies have been sent to youth detention.

The pair, aged 18 and 16, were part of a gang of seven youths who used weapons to bash and rob their victims, leaving some fearing for their lives.

The Perth Children’s Court heard that the older of the two boys was involved in one of the most serious attacks which saw a man attacked with a taser and had his teeth knocked out.

The other five members of the group were sentenced back in June.

The older youth, who cannot be named as he was 17 at the time of the offences, pleaded guilty to seven offences including aggravated robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm, depravation of liberty, unlawful wounding and threatening to harm.

He was given 14 months detention, with his lawyer saying his offending was a result of ignorance and lack of insight. The ABC has reported on the court proceedings sharing that the lawyer defending the older boy described the case as “Adolescent boys in large bodies with small brains.”

The younger boy was sentenced to six months detention after pleading guilty to aggravated armed robbery and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Judge Wendy Hughes described the boys actions as cruel and unkind. They will be eligible for parole once they have served half of their sentences.