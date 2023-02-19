Two teenagers will stand trial for murder of Bianna Ghey

Two British teenagers will stand trial for the “extremely brutal and punishing” murder of British transgender teen Brianna Ghey.

Warning: this report contains graphic details that some readers may find upsetting.

The two teenagers, who cannot be publicly named because of their age, appeared in court via video last week and were remanded in custody to stand trial in July.

The girl, from Warrington, and boy, from Leigh, are both charged with murdering Brianna, 16, who was found with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park on a Saturday afternoon.

The prosecutor in the case, Leanne Gallagher, told the court that Brianna’s death was “extremely brutal and punishing”.

Police have previously described the murder as a “targeted attacked” but also said there was no evidence at this time to suggest it was a hate crime.

The teenager’s death has sparked public vigils across the United Kingdon with hundreds of people attending some and arguing that the public debate over transgender people’s lives is putting people’s lives in danger.

Ghey’s family have, via police, shared that they have been overwhelmed by the level of support the public has shown following the death of their daughter and sister.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

