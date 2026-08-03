On This Gay Day | Danish author Hans Christian Andersen died in 1875

Danish author Hans Christian Andersen died on this day in 1875 at the age of 70. He is remembered for his many beloved children’s fairy tales, but he also wrote travelogues, plays, novels and poems.

In letters to friends, Andersen wrote about feelings that some scholars have interpreted as romantic or sexual attraction to men, and biographers have long debated how his sexuality should be understood.

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His most famous fairy tales include The Emperor’s New Clothes, The Little Mermaid, The Red Shoes, The Princess and the Pea, The Ugly Duckling, Thumbelina and The Little Match Girl, among many others.

Andersen was born in Odense, Denmark, in 1805. He moved to Copenhagen when he was just 14 to pursue a career as a singer and actor. However, when his voice broke, he turned to writing instead. In his mid-20s, he published his first collection of fairy tales, which became instantly popular.

Throughout his life he continued to write fairy tales, but he also found success as a travel writer. His attempts to write plays received less acclaim. In 1847, he travelled to England for the first time, where he met fellow author Charles Dickens. The two bonded over their appreciation of each other’s work and became regular correspondents.

A decade later, Andersen visited Dickens for a second time but reportedly overstayed his welcome, taking up residence in the Dickens family home for five weeks and bringing an end to their friendship.

In early 1872, at the age of 67, Andersen was injured in a fall from his bed. He never fully recovered and soon began to show signs that he was suffering from liver cancer. He died in 1875 at the age of 70.

His works continued to be celebrated around the world, and he has inspired generations of children’s authors ever since.