‘Ugly Betty’ and ‘Jake 2.0’ creator Silvio Horta dead at 45

Silvio Horta, creator of hit sitcom Ugly Betty, has died at the age of 45.

Variety has reported that representatives have confirmed Horta’s passing on Tuesday, without further comment.

The gay Cuban-American created Ugly Betty, which made its debut in 2006 and ran for four seasons.

The melodramatic parody of the fashion industry featured a number of queer characters and storylines across its four years with stars America Ferrera, Alan Dale, Vanessa Williams, Rebecca Romijn, Judith Light and Michael Urie.

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera took to social media to share her thoughts on Horta’s passing.

“I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death,” Ferrera wrote.

“His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now – and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Horta has also created UPN teen sci-fi series Jake 2.0, and worked as a write on Sci-Fi Channel’s The Chronicle.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.